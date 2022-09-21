SSMB28: Mahesh Babu shoots ‘high-octane epic action scenes’ for Trivikram movie, Pooja Hegde to join sets soon

The first schedule of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie, which has been temporarily titled SSMB28, has been completed, revealed producer Naga Vamsi on Tuesday. He also noted that the filmmakers shot what he described as some ‘high-octane epic action scenes’ during the recently-concluded schedule. “First schedule of #SSMB28 has been completed with some kick-ass high octane epic action scenes Thank you @anbariv masters for amazing stunt choreography The second schedule will start post Dussehra with our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu & butta bomma @hegdepooja (sic),” he tweeted.

Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the project for his banner Sithara Entertainments. The upcoming project marks the reunion of Mahesh and director Trivikram Srinivas after a gap of more than a decade. The last film that the actor-director duo did was Khaleja, which came out in 2010.

SSMB28 will be Pooja’s second collaboration with Mahesh after the 2019 movie Maharshi. She had also worked in Trivikram’s last directorial outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was the biggest hit in 2020.

After completing this project, Mahesh will next join the sets of SS Rajamouli. The said project is in the pre-production stage and it’s expected to go on the floors early next year.