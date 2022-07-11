SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins over Doctor Strange and Dune screenwriter: ‘What a ride!’

Doctor Stranger and Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts is the latest personality from Hollywood to fall in love with SS Rajamouli’s big-screen spectacle RRR. An obviously delighted Jon recently took to social media to made his love for the film known.

Sharing a poster, the writer tweeted, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride, still thinking about it a couple of days later.”

Jon’s flattering post was later shared by RRR team’s social media handle with a caption that read, “From the Screenwriter of Dune, Doctor Strange and Passengers!! Thank you so much!! #RRRMovie (sic).” A ton of admirers quickly rushed to shower love on RRR. One user wrote, “Best of the best. That dance scene, epic.” Another mentioned, “Proud of you, RRR.” Yet another fan stated in a comment, “Extreme level goosebumps.”

RRR is a SS Rajamouli-directed period drama based on two freedom fighters called Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan), and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by Jr NTR). The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in special appearances, marking their Tollywood debut.

Upon its release, the film not only crashed the ticket counters, but also managed to win over critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the feature an impressive 3.5 stars and wrote, “RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp. It is also, needless to say, deafeningly loud. But given that the film compelled me to stay with it, and granted me much fun while at it, I was happy, for once, to sacrifice my ears temporarily.”

RRR was ranked second in the list of best films at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022, beating the likes of The Batman and Top Gun Maverick.