SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards: ‘We’re super elated’

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. It was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

While Rajamouli was himself not there to receive the honour, an AV was played in which he was seen giving a thank you speech.

“I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste,” the director said in a video shared by the Twitter handle of Saturn Awards.

In the Action Adventure category, the feature was competing with Death on the Nile, F9: The Fast Saga, No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, and West Side Story. Meanwhile, it was in the running for Best International Film award with movies like Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, I’m Your Man, Riders of Justice, and Silent Night.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli was competing for the Best Director trophy against Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Jordan Peele (Nope), Matt Reeves (The Batman), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

RRR has minted over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It tells the story of two freedom fighters and friends — Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem who fight side by side against the British for a common cause. Apart from Charan and Tarak, the movie also starred Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.