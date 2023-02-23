SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be re-released in 200 theatres in the US ahead of Oscars 2023, new trailer out

RRR, which is competing for the Best Original Song category in the upcoming Oscars, is set to be back in American theatres as the makers have decided to re-release the film. The SS Rajamouli directorial will be released in about 200 theatres across the country. Variance Films, the distributor of RRR in the US, announced the news on Twitter with a new trailer.

The new trailer features some of the best moments of the film like the bridge scene, the Naatu Naatu song, and glimpses of the epic final showdown. Capitalizing on the success of Naatu Naatu, the makers have used a racy mix of the number as the background music of the trailer, which makes it all the more fun for the fans and new viewers. The new promo features all the praise the film has received internationally, including the words of appreciation from Hollywood icons like James Cameron (“A Triumph I was astonished”) and Steven Spielberg (“Extraordinary. I couldn’t believe my eyes”), and Edgar Wright (“What an absolute blast”). RRR will be released in the US again on March 3.

Variance Films tweeted, “#RRR FINAL TRAILER. Let the CelebRRRation begin! S.S. Rajamouli’s masterpiece #RRRMovie is roaring back to over 200 theaters nationwide starting March 3rd.”

Ever since its release last year, RRR has been welcomed with open arms in the West, which was a pleasant and unexpected surprise even for the film’s director SS Rajamouli. In a talk show, Rajamouli said, “I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, the film’s composer MM Keeravanai, and lyricist Chandra Bose are already in the US, ahead of the Oscars, which is set to happen on March 13. Ram Charan appeared on popular talk show Good Morning America, where he said that SS Rajamouli will be soon making his way into global cinema with his next film.

RRR has already won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu). The historical fiction has also won numerous international awards including Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, New York Film Critics Circle, and Chicago Film Critics Association awards among others. If RRR bags the Oscars, it will turn out to be the first movie to do so in the history of Indian cinema.