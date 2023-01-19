scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli’s RRR snubbed at BAFTA, All That Breathes gets nominated for Best Documentary

RRR, which recently won at the Golden Globes, has not received a nomination at the BAFTAs. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, however, has a shot at winning the British award.

RRR snubbed at baftasAfter winning multiple international awards, RRR has not scored any nomination at the BAFTAs.
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli’s RRR snubbed at BAFTA, All That Breathes gets nominated for Best Documentary
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s period action blockbuster RRR on Thursday failed to make the cut in the final nominations for the 2023 BAFTA awards.

The movie was in the longlist for the ‘film not in English language’ category but couldn’t find a spot in the segment final five nominees list. The final nominees of the category were All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl.

The BAFTA snub comes as a rare miss for the film which earlier this month bagged a Golden Globe for best original song for the Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” and Critics Choice Awards for best foreign language film and best song.

Also Read |Anurag Kashyap on PM Modi cautioning BJP members to avoid ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films, actors: ‘Will not make any difference now’

RRR, a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Indian film All That Breathes, however, got a spot in the Best Documentary section. Shaunak Sen’s film will be competing against All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, Fire of Love and Navalny.

The 2023 BAFTA award ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The organisers on Thursday unveiled the final nominees for 24 categories, including best film, cinematography, casting, documentary, film not in English language and documentary feature film.

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 18:35 IST
Next Story

SS Rajamouli explains why he is inclined towards making pan-India films: ‘A storyteller is a very greedy person…’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close