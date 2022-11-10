scorecardresearch
SS Rajamouli’s RRR sets Japanese box office on fire, breaks records of previous Indian blockbusters but…

In Japan, RRR has sold more tickets than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million). And it's well on its way to surpassing the earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion (JPY 300 million).

RRR movieJr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from RRR.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster RRR continues its dream at the box office in Japan. The film has grossed over JPY 209 million (Rs 11 crore approx). The filmmakers revealed that more than 1.3 lakh people have watched this film in cinemas in Japan within 20 days of its release. The film has already out-earned other Indian blockbusters, which made a dent at the Japanese box office in the past.

RRR has sold more tickets than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million). And it’s well on its way to surpassing the earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion (JPY 300 million). But, what remains to be seen is will hit beat superstar Rajinikanth’s Muthu collections. The film, which was released in Japan 27 years ago, remained the highest-grossing film there with JPY 400 million.

Ahead of the release of RRR in Japan, the makers of the magnum opus arranged a big media push. The film’s main cast and crew, including Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR camped in Japan for several days through media interactions and fan events. The film has expected to open on a positive note, adding to RRR’s over Rs 1200 crore global collection.

After conquering the Japanese box office, the filmmakers are not preparing to focus their energy and resources on the film’s Oscar campaign. The filmmakers have submitted the film in all popular categories of the Academy Awards.

