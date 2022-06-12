SS Rajamouli’s RRR exceeds Avengers Endgame rating on Rotten Tomatoes, features in its Best Films of 2022 list

SS Rajamouli’s grand spectacle RRR, starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has emerged as one of the highest-grossing blockbusters in 2022. The film opened to packed theatres in March and crossed over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office and found immense success in the US.

A period drama, the film has been included in Rotten Tomatoes Best Films of 2022 list, at rank 46 with a 91 per cent critics rating, and 94 per cent audience rating. The film is almost on par with Avengers Endgame, which has 94 per cent in critics rating and 90 in audience rating.

RRR chronicles the fictional tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their fight against the British colonialists in the 1920s. The film was released on Netflix a couple of weeks ago, and became a streaming success in the US, jumping by over 50% in its second week of release on streaming. In its second week, RRR marked its spot in the top 10 in 57 countries, making waves across the world, after a first week that was dominated largely by South Asian territories.

RRR was made on an extravagant budget of over Rs 400 crore and follows on the heels of the glowing success of SS Rajamouli’s previous films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, which also witnessed similar victories in the West. RRR is one of the most expensive films ever made with star power, and its success indicates that Rajamouli will move on to bigger and more ambitious projects in future.