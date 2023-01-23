SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to shatter box office records in Japan, here’s how much it has earned so far

SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to achieve new milestones in Japan. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has emerged as a blockbuster in Japan, and more IMAX screens have been added, leading to a surge in admissions, according a report in Variety. According to the news portal, the film collected JPY67.4 ($519,000) over the weekend taking its total to JPY650 million ($5 million).

The historical epic has raced past Rajinikanth’s Muthu, which collected JPY400 million ($3.07 million) in 1998. Other high-grossing films in Japan include SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Sridevi’s English Vinglish, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, Dangal, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

After its release in March last year, RRR gradually became a global phenomenon in the West, with many acclaimed filmmakers like James Gunn and Scott Derrickson praising the film. The movie got its own Honest Trailer and Pitch Meeting, a first for an Indian film. RRR also bagged the Golden Globe for Best Song for “Naatu Naatu”, and all eyes are on the Oscars, where the song has been shortlisted for the nomination.

SS Rajamouli had earlier spoken to Seth Meyers about RRR’s staggering success, saying, “I essentially make films for Indians, in India and across the globe. So, when we started getting appreciation from the West, our initial thought was – these guys must be the friends of the Indians who went to watch the film.” He added, “Then, as it started increasing, then celebrities, story writers, film directors, so many people started tweeting about it, talking about the film on social media. They started championing for the film by word of mouth, we thought okay this is growing much more. Then it released on Netflix and it was on the top 10 for 15 consecutive weeks.”