SS Rajamouli’s RRR bags 9th spot in Sight and Sound magazine’s ’50 Best Films of 2022,’ beats Oscar hopefuls Top Gun Maverick and TAR

British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound magazine, which is known for its iconic once-in-a-decade poll of the greatest films of all time, has named RRR among the 50 best films of 2022. SS Rajamouli’s historical fiction is at the ninth position in the list surpassing some of the biggest Hollywood ventures like Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, Cate Blanchett’s TAR, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The list described RRR as, “Rajamouli’s whip-paced, delirious historical action-adventure fantasia makes fictional bromance from two real-life revolutionaries in a 1920s India under the yoke of colonial British despotism (Sic).”

Scottish film director Charlotte Wells’s directorial debut After Sun won first place in the list. The film is a tale about an 11-year-old Sophie’s summer vacation to Turkey with a loving and troubled father.

While RRR is at 9, Park Chan-wook (Oldboy)’s Decision To Leave, one of the competitors of the Telugu film for the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film 2022, is listed in third place.

Nevertheless, the recognition is another feather on SS Rajamouli’s cap, which is getting crowded with every passing day. Recently, MM Keeravani, the music composer of RRR, won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association award for the best music score. Earlier, RRR was also listed among the top ten films of the National Board of Review, and SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award from the New York Film Critics Circle. The film has also bagged the Best International Film Awards at Saturn Awards.



All the accolades are a much-needed boost for the film as it has been submitted under various categories for the upcoming Oscars.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film is loosely based on the Telugu revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against British rule in India.