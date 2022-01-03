As SS Rajamouli’s RRR gets postponed, 6 Telugu films line up to cash in on Sankranthi festivities

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on the film business and stakeholders, since the beginning. While the Covid-19 protocols and lockdowns had stalled film productions and releases in 2020, there was renewed hope in 2021 for movie-makers to set cash registers ringing at the box office. Blockbusters such as Krack, Uppena, Jathi Rathnalu, Akhanda, and Pushpa: The Rise seemed to have bolstered the confidence as well, owing to the glowing box numbers. However, it was the small and medium budget films that suffered, due to production woes combined with the inability to find a suitable release window as high-budget flicks were lined up during the festival seasons. It has now become the norm for such filmmakers to wait for the postponement of big-budget films so that they can release theirs.

Now, the postponement of RRR‘s theatrical release has allowed a handful of small and medium budget Telugu projects to cash in on the Sankranthi box office season. The unending speculation on the postponement of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, availability of screens, the spread of Omicron, the fear of non-availability of long weekends and other festival seasons, the financial burden of filmmaking, uncertainty over theatrical business are the reasons that prompted these movies to release during Sankranthi. As a result, six films are lined up for theatrical release in two weeks.

Atithi Devobhava

This Aadi Saikumar-starrer is releasing on 7th January. Directed by Polimera Nageswar, the movie revolves around the fear of loneliness. Shekar Chandra provided the music, and Amarnath Bommireddy is the director of photography for this project.

Super Machi

Starring Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev in the leading role, Super Machi is scheduled for a release on January 14. This film is a commercial love drama and features Rachita Ram as the female lead. Bankrolled by Rizwan under the Rizwan Entertainments banner, this Puli Vasu directorial has music by Thaman.

DJ Tillu

Sithara Entertainments, which created much buzz by announcing the postponement of Bheemla Nayak, is now joining the Sankranthi season with DJ Tillu. Featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty, the movie chronicles the free-spirited life of DJ Tillu. The movie will release on 14th January. Vimal Krishna is the director of the film.

Rowdy Boys

This film from producer Dil Raju marks the acting debut of Ashish and co-stars Anupama Parameswaran. The movie revolves around college-goers, friendships and complicated love lives. Directed by Harsha Konuganti, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Rowdy Boys is releasing on 14th January.

7 Days 6 Nights

Filmmaker MS Raju is back in the Sankranthi league with his latest directorial 7 Days 6 Nights. Touted to be a new generation rom-com, the movie will release theatrically on 14th January and revolves around two teenage couples who are off to a Goa trip.

Hero

Hero marks the acting debut of Ashok Galla, the niece of actor Mahesh Babu and it depicts the love story of an upcoming actor. Directed by Sriram Adittya, the movie will be available in the theatres from 15th January and stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji in other pivotal roles.