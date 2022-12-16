SS Rajamouli’s RRR becomes highest grossing Indian film in Japan

SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus RRR has achieved yet another feat in its conquest to win hearts globally. RRR, according to its official Twitter handle, has become the highest grossing Indian film in Japan.

A post on the official Twitter handle of RRR read, “Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the highest grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian film In Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film’s release.”

RRR’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with director SS Rajamouli had extensively promoted the film in Japan before its release there on October 21. Besides screening RRR, the actors had interacted with fans and spoken about the film on various platforms.

SS Rajamouli is currently is the US promoting his movie RRR. The film recently bagged five 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations. It has been nominated in the following categories – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

Besides this, RRR has also secured a spot in the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song 2023 Golden Globe nominations list.

Talking about the success of RRR in the west, SS Rajamouli had earlier told Indiewire, “Obviously, I’m happy about it. I can’t pinpoint why it happened, but I would say a part of it is that Western audiences are not getting the full-blown action of Masala movies. Maybe Hollywood movies aren’t giving them enough of that. That’s what I gather when I look at the response. In any case, that really, really surprised me, and I’m really, really happy about it.”