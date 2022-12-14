scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

SS Rajamouli’s RRR bags five 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations

RRR’s Critics Choice nominations come two days after the film bagged two 2023 Golden Globe nominations.

RRR for oscarsThere's no stopping RRR in the US.
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, on Wednesday bagged five 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations.

In the Best Picture category, RRR is competing with Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking. Rajamouli, meanwhile, bagged a nomination in the Best Director category. He is competing with James Cameron, Damien Chazelle, Todd Field, Baz Luhrmann, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Martin McDonagh, Sarah Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Steven Spielberg.

RRR also secured a spot in the Best Visual Effects, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (“Naatu Naatu”) nominations list.

RRR’s Critics Choice nominations come two days after the film bagged two 2023 Golden Globe nominations. The film has bagged various international awards including Rajamouli’s Best Director award by the New York Film Critics Circle. It also won the Saturn Award for Best International Film. The National Board of Review named RRR as one of its ten best films of the year. RRR’s music director MM Keeravani recently bagged the Los Angeles Film Critics Association award for best music score.

SS Rajamouli retrospective: Baahubali 2Baahubali 1 | Eega | Maryada Ramanna | MagadheeraSye | Simhadri

Talking about the success of RRR in the west, SS Rajamouli had earlier told Indiewire, “Obviously, I’m happy about it. I can’t pinpoint why it happened, but I would say a part of it is that Western audiences are not getting the full-blown action of Masala movies. Maybe Hollywood movies aren’t giving them enough of that. That’s what I gather when I look at the response. In any case, that really, really surprised me, and I’m really, really happy about it.”

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. The film, released on March 24 this year, has grossed over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:54:06 pm
