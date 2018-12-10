SS Rajamouli reveals he was blown away by Yash’s KGF

Director SS Rajamouli was all praises for actor Yash at KGF’s pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Sunday. The hit filmmaker said he came to know about Yash a few years ago when he asked his friend about who was leading the box office in Karnataka.

“I was told that a new actor has come to the industry and he is overtaking all top actors by giving back-to-back hits. And that actor’s name was Yash. When I further enquired about him, I was told he was the son of a bus driver,” Rajamouli recalled.

SS Rajamouli said he was more impressed when he learned about Yash’s father. “Even after Yash became a superstar, his father is still driving the bus. When Yash asked his father to leave the job as he has made a lot of money and name for himself, his father refused. His father told him that I made you a superstar by doing this job. So you focus on your work and I will focus on mine,” he added. “When I heard about this, I felt Yash’s father was a bigger superstar than Yash himself.”

The Baahubali director said he was in Bengaluru recently for a discussion on his upcoming film RRR, when he met the makers of KGF. “Yash and I were staying in the same hotel. And they asked me if they can meet me for a few minutes. And they showed me the visuals of KGF and I was truly blown away,” he said.

Rajamouli further added that he was amazed by the quality of what the makers of KGF had created. The filmmaker said he was mighty impressed by the originality of the product. “Every visual in the 3-minute video (not trailer) that I saw were completely original and fantastic. I was very happy after watching it,” he said.

The director revealed that he was immediately ready to support the filmmakers, who wanted to take the film to every part of the country. “Every film with a big budget will not qualify for a pan-India release. A film has to appeal to fans beyond language and regional barriers. And I felt KGF had the quality to be a pan-India film. I phoned Anil Thadani, Shobu Yarlagadda and Sai Korrapati and told them about KGF. Today, I am glad that the film is releasing across the country,” he said.

KGF, short for Kolar Gold Feilds, is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The period film will release in two parts. The first part is getting ready to release in multiple languages on December 21. The Telugu version will be distributed in the Telugu states by leading producer Sai Korrapati. Hombale Films is releasing the Malayalam version in Kerala. Actor-producer Vishal is distributing the Tamil version through his production banner Vishal Film Factory.

The release of the Hindi version in northern states will be handled by filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Anil Thadani.