scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s RRR wraps filming

SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
August 26, 2021 5:22:09 pm
Jr NTR and Ram CharanJr NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

The shooting for the much-anticipated movie RRR has been wrapped up after going on floors in 2018.

The makers took to the film’s social media handles and wrote, “And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018.”

“The post production work is moving at a brisk pace. More updates soon,” they added.

Also Read |RRR song Dosti: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s track is a gorgeous celebration of friendship, watch video
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. The film is a fictional story based on real-life tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The industry grapevine is that the makers of RRR have decided to push the film’s release to 2022 due to the uncertainty in the opening of theatres across the country. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rhea Kapoor shares new photos from her 'best reception ever'
Rhea Kapoor shares new photos from her ‘best reception ever’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement