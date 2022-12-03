scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle.

rrrSS Rajamouli's RRR emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. (Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle on Friday. The group is one of the first critics’ groups to weigh in on the awards season. Rajamouli’s win surprised many as his competitors included Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood.

At the New York Film Critics Circle, Todd Field’s Tar has won the Best Picture of the year, also nabbing Best Actress for Cate Blanchett’s leading performance. Colin Farrell won Best Actor for two of his performances this year — Kogonada’s future-set sci-fi drama After Yang and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Ke Huy Quan has won the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Keke Palmer won the Best Supporting Actress for Nope.

Also Read |SS Rajamouli explains how they created the interval sequence of RRR: ‘Shot for over 40 nights, was a logistical nightmare’

RRR has received a thunderous welcome in the foreign markets and this encouraged Variance Film to mount a massive campaign for Oscars for the film. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the film is competing to find a nomination spot in all the major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.

After earning more than Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office, the film emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in India and received rave reviews from Indian film critics. However, it was not selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for changePremium
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for change

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 09:31:18 am
Next Story

I Hereby Declare: Swami Dev Kishordas Ji Bhakti Swarup Das Ji has movable assets worth Rs 10.99 lakh

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close