scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

SS Rajamouli says he tries to be ‘calm’ about RRR success, but internally he will be ‘dancing’

Though SS Rajamouli tries to be calm when someone mentions RRR's success not just in India but in international markets too, internally, he is all excited about it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2022 7:57:15 pm
ss rajamouli rrr successSS Rajamouli is elated about the success of RRR. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Instagram)

The team of RRR is on cloud nine, not only because of its mammoth success at the box office but also because the film is having a dominating run on streaming platforms. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus revolves around two freedom fighters, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Though Rajamouli tries to be calm when someone mentions RRR’s success not just in India but in international markets too, internally, he is all excited about it.

During a conversation with Variety, the filmmaker accepted he feels like ‘dancing’ when he hears about the success of RRR as it means his story reached more people. He said, “On the face of it, I try to be very calm, but internally I will be dancing. For any storyteller, what he ultimately wants is for his story to be heard by a large number of people, and he will be very greedy about it … There is no limit to that greed.”

Also read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a hat tip to diversity, thumbs down to hate

Now, SS Rajamouli is looking forward to collaborating with actor Mahesh Babu for his next project. He has already worked on the film’s storyline and is expecting the yet-to-be-titled movie to go on floors by the end of this year.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sharing that he worked on a few storylines while waiting for RRR’s release which was delayed due to the pandemic, Rajamouli said, “Because of the pandemic there were so many postponements in between RRR, I didn’t have anything else to do, except [to work] on the storyline. Fortunately, a couple of lines look interesting.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?Premium
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimesPremium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimes
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had expressed excitement about working with the Baahubali director. “Right now, my focus is this big film that’s coming up with SS Rajamouli — that’s where all my attention and energies will be. It’s a dream come true for me. We’ve been trying to collaborate for a long time and it’s finally happening. I will give all that I have to it and I’m very excited about it,” Mahesh told Peacock Magazine.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kk funeral
Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shankar Mahadevan offer condolence at KK’s funeral
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement