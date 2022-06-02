SS Rajamouli says he tries to be ‘calm’ about RRR success, but internally he will be ‘dancing’

The team of RRR is on cloud nine, not only because of its mammoth success at the box office but also because the film is having a dominating run on streaming platforms. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus revolves around two freedom fighters, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Though Rajamouli tries to be calm when someone mentions RRR’s success not just in India but in international markets too, internally, he is all excited about it.

During a conversation with Variety, the filmmaker accepted he feels like ‘dancing’ when he hears about the success of RRR as it means his story reached more people. He said, “On the face of it, I try to be very calm, but internally I will be dancing. For any storyteller, what he ultimately wants is for his story to be heard by a large number of people, and he will be very greedy about it … There is no limit to that greed.”

Now, SS Rajamouli is looking forward to collaborating with actor Mahesh Babu for his next project. He has already worked on the film’s storyline and is expecting the yet-to-be-titled movie to go on floors by the end of this year.

Sharing that he worked on a few storylines while waiting for RRR’s release which was delayed due to the pandemic, Rajamouli said, “Because of the pandemic there were so many postponements in between RRR, I didn’t have anything else to do, except [to work] on the storyline. Fortunately, a couple of lines look interesting.”

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had expressed excitement about working with the Baahubali director. “Right now, my focus is this big film that’s coming up with SS Rajamouli — that’s where all my attention and energies will be. It’s a dream come true for me. We’ve been trying to collaborate for a long time and it’s finally happening. I will give all that I have to it and I’m very excited about it,” Mahesh told Peacock Magazine.