NTR Jr recalls how SS Rajamouli ‘tortured’ him, Ram Charan for Naatu Naatu: ‘I asked why are you doing this?’

NTR Jr and SS Rajamouli attended a special screening and reception for their film RRR at the Directors Guild of America Theatre, which became a global sensation after its release last year. The actor-director duo took to the stage, while people shouted ‘Bravo best picture’. They discussed various aspects of the film, and NTR Jr talked about the iconic animal scene, saying he did not expect it to be the way the way it came out on screen. During the course of the conversation, SS Rajamouli said that he never expected such a reception across the world. The actor-director praised each other, with NTR Jr calling the acclaimed filmmaker as a ‘guiding soul’ and said that he would never settle for just 99.9 per cent—he wants ‘a 110 per cent’.

While talking NTR Jr during the discussion, Rajamouli said, “Komuram Bheemudo is the best thing that I have ever directed. It’s my all-time favourite in all my films. Because NTR is such a great performer. If you place camera only on one small eyebrow of his, he can perform with that eyebrow. He’s that good.”

NTR Jr spoke about the scene where he jumps out with animals and said, “The best thing for me is the shot where Bheem jumps out with the animals. I never knew how the shot was supposed to be, he never told me how I was going to jump out with all these animals, he never told me how he’s going to shoot. I only got to watch that when the movie released and I was like woah!”

SS Rajamouli talked about his ‘sync’ with NTR Jr. “We have worked for four films together, we are so much in sync.” Jr NTR cut in, “We’ve done Naatu Naatu together.”

Speaking about Naatu Naatu, Jr NTR called it the ‘icing on the cake’ and recalled how SS Rajamouli got him and Ram Charan to get it perfect. “We shot it on the last leg of the film. We were tortured for 65 nights. We were beating each other, me and Ram Charan — we were killing each other and then it started with apologising — SS Rajamouli really wanted us to hate each other. Finally, by the 21st or 22nd night, we stopped apologising and said let’s get it done. And that’s when he brings his bazooka, called Naatu Naatu. We’ve done complicated steps, but Naatu Naatu is not about the steps being complicated, it was the synchronisation, which Rajamouli stressed on.”

He continued, “Very few songs have an introduction, middle and ending. When two friends are too deep into each other, you don’t need to look at each other. You can predict what they’re going to do. It’s about two friends being in sync. We shot that song for 12 days, and this man would torture us from 8-8, we would sleep at 11:30, and wake up at 5:30. This happened after 7 days of rehearsals. He was so hell-bent on sychronisation, watching on the monitor if the legs and hands went together, and I was like ‘Jesus, why are you doing this?’ I never understood why he was stressing on synchronisation so much.” However, when Jr NTR saw the reactions to the promo of the song, he saw that everyone was praising the synchronisation, and said that was the moment when Rajamouli ‘shocked’ him. Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Original Song.