SS Rajamouli to work with Mahesh Babu after RRR

SS Rajamouli is waiting for the release of Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Instagram, Mahesh Babu/Instagram) SS Rajamouli is waiting for the release of Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Instagram, Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu have often spoken about their project together but until recently, there was no update on it. In a recent interview, Rajamouli opened up on the project and confirmed that his film starring Mahesh Babu will happen after his upcoming release Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role.

“I have said it several times that after the project with D V V Danayya, I will be collaborating with KL Narayana for my next starring Mahesh Babu,” Rajamouli said in an interview with TV9.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s RRR, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2020, will now hit screens on January 8, 2021. RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is set in the backdrop of 1920s India under the colonial rule of Britain.

The movie is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charam) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). “All the stories we know about these heroes begin with their freedom struggle. But, my film ends with their return to their villages,” Rajamouli had earlier said. The project also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Both the Bollywood actors mark their Tollywood debut with Rajamouli’s project.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is said to be in talks to collaborate with Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll the project. However, the official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

