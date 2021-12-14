SS Rajamouli to Allu Arjun: ‘Pushpa should go big and far’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli seemed quite upbeat about the upcoming movie, Pushpa: The Rise, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. He noted that director Sukumar is not just his best friend but one of his favorite directors.

“I feel both sad and happy today. I am sad because my best friend and favorite director Sukumar is not present here today. He’s in Mumbai, fully busy working, to present Pushpa in the best possible way. I like his films and we both have a mutual fan club. We constantly exchange messages about our work. And recently, he kept telling me that he was strapped for time. I advised him to just to believe in the product and give everything he has to it, and all things will fall in place. And likewise, he is working round the clock. And I am sure that the cinema will come out fantastically,” Rajamouli said at the pre-release event of Pushpa recently.

Sukumar was unable to make it to the grand promotional event, which was held in Hyderabad, as he was busy finishing up the movie, which is due in cinemas this Friday. The film’s music composer Devi Sri Prasad also stayed in his studio finalizing the score.

“When I was in Mumbai for RRR, I casually asked people as to what film they were looking forward to and the answer was always the same: Pushpa. You have to promote the film there and take the film even further. You cannot have such a good product and simply let it go. You have to promote it there as the people there are eagerly looking forward to it. Pushpa is not just your film, it is a Telugu industry film. It should go big and far,” he added.

Rajamouli also heaped praises on Allu Arjun wishing the industry needs more hard-working actors like him. “Hats off to you for your dedication, for your faith in the director, for your efforts and hard work. You are a gift to the industry and many others should be inspired by you. And you will be an inspiration to all,” he said.

Pushpa also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil among others.