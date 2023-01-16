scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

SS Rajamouli thanks his motherland and women in his life as he wins for RRR at Critics Choice Awards: ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’. Watch

RRR bagged the Critics' choice award in the Best Foreign Film and the Best Song category. Watch SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech at the event.

SS Kartikeya and SS RajamouliSS Kartikeya and SS Rajamouli pose for the photographers at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 ceremony. (Photo: Screengrab/CriticsChoice/Twitter)
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli thanks his motherland and women in his life as he wins for RRR at Critics Choice Awards: ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Director SS Rajamouli is currently enjoying the grand success of his magnum opus film RRR as after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, the film has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. On Monday, team RRR took to their Twitter account and shared a video in which Rajamouli could be seen giving his winning speech at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Sharing the video the team wrote, “RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! MERA BHARATH MAHAAN #RRRMovie.”

Also Read |RRR composer MM Keeravani thanks ‘inspiration’ John Williams at LAFCA award ceremony

While accepting the honour, Rajamouli said in the video, “To all the women in my life, my mother Rajanandini, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, she always encourages me to be the best version of myself.”

The Baahubali director also talked about his wife and his daughters at the award ceremony. “My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don’t do anything, just their smile is enough to light my life up,” he said.

Before signing out, the director said, “Finally to my motherland, India, Bharat, Mera Bharat Mahan. Jai Hind. Thank you.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

RRR bagged the Critics’ choice award in the Best Foreign Film and the Best Song category.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:41 IST
Next Story

‘Indian Football has huge potential to grow’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey shares video of Kolhapur fans during Santosh Trophy game

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Mira Rajput: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close