SS Rajamouli thanks fans in US, gives update on his next film with Mahesh Babu: ‘Your adoration and applause…’

Ace director SS Rajamouli, whose movie RRR was screened in Los Angeles on October 1 at the Beyond Fest, took to Twitter and thanked the audience for the overwhelming response. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was screened at the Chinese Theatre and the tickets for the same were sold out. After the screening, Rajamouli posted a video of the audience applauding him and giving him a standing ovation and he wrote on Twitter, “Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA.”

Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti said, “The only thing this news changes, is one less award we can go after. There are dozen-plus others we can go for now. This film is the whole package.” Dylan is also running a campaign for RRR in the US.

At the event, Rajamouli also spoke about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu and said that it will be his biggest film ever. According to reports, the Mahesh-SS Rajamouli project is going to be an adventure movie.

Rajamouli, who also attended the Toronto International Film Festival, had said, “Never, ever did I expect RRR to do well with the Western audiences. When RRR released, and I started getting responses one by one, I thought, ‘OK, maybe there are a few’. But the few went into hundreds, the hundreds went into thousands… Story writers, directors, critics, people from different fields were talking highly about RRR. I realised something I never knew about my films.”