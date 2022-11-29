SS Rajamouli to HIT 2 producer Nani: ‘We should have a HIT franchise every year’

Actor Adivi Sesh has confessed his admiration for filmmaker SS Rajamouli many times earlier and was elated when the director came as chief guest for the pre-release event of his film HIT: The Second Case. At the event, which took place in Hyderabad, Rajamouli said that he too, like everyone else, is keen to know who is the actual villain in the crime thriller.

Sesh plays the role of a cop in HIT: The Second Case who is faced with a gory murder case, in an otherwise calm city of Vishakhapatnam. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by actor Nani and Prashanthi Tripathi. The film is the second film in the HIT franchise. The first film, HIT: The First Case, was headlined by actor Vishwak Sen and was a blockbuster.

Talking about the film, SS Rajamouli said, “I like to congratulate Nani, Prashnathi and Sailesh for making HIT a franchise. As far as I know, it’s the first franchise in the crime thriller genre in India. HIT series has a separate fan base and the same can be observed on social media. Vishwak who did HIT and now Sesh who starred in HIT2 brought energy to this franchise. I watched the film’s trailer and I liked it completely. I loved the BGM.”

The filmmaker encouraged the makers of the film to continue making installments in the franchise and even suggested a great marketing idea for the possible future installments.

“I felt it’s fantastic when I watched the last sequence of Kodi Burra (bird brained) in the trailer. Like all of you, I’m also waiting eagerly to know who’s the villain. Creating interest throughout is the essence of thriller genre and Sailesh succeeded in doing so. All three of you (Nani, Prashanthi and Sailesh), HIT 3, HIT 4, HIT 5 and HIT 6 should come. It should come on same season, same date or same week, every year. We should have a HIT franchise every year, that is what I think should happen and it will happen. Technical values look grand and the actors performed well. Sesh and Meenakshi’s pairing looks good on screen. This is going to be a quality product from Telugu cinema,” said Rajamouli.

Sesh, who plays the cop Krishna Das, KD, in the film, is returning with his second release this year after Major. The actor expressed his joy over having Rajamouli as a guest. The actor had worked with Rajamouli in Baahubai, where he played the role of Bhadra.

He said, “I worked for 70 to 100 days for Baahubali. In many ways, for my work ethic and work approach, the root cause was the experience of working in Baahubali. It was like a film school for me. Like an Ekalavya shishya, I’ve been studying him, I’ve been watching him, I’ve been watching his work and getting inspired. It’s very important for me that he has come as the chief guest for my film. Wherever we go we never should forget our people and that’s what I learnt from him.”

HIT: The Second Case will release in theatres on December 2.