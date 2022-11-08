scorecardresearch
SS Rajamouli teases epic Mahabharata adaptation, says RRR is ‘miniscule’ compared to what he has in mind

SS Rajamouli spoke about his grand ambitions for a Mahabharata adaptation, and left a New York City crowd in raptures.

SS RajamouliSS Rajamouli received a standing ovation for RRR at TIFF. (Photo: TIFF Press & Industry)

Director SS Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned as his epic action film RRR is paraded across the US in the run-up to next year’s Oscars. He appeared at a special screening for the film in New York City, where he answered questions about his process and ambitions.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR debuted to positive reviews and massive box office response in May. After breaking records in India, it was rediscovered in the West after debuting on Netflix, and has since become a word-of-mouth sensation, drawing reactions from major Hollywood filmmakers. Rajamouli has been touring the US for weeks, attending screenings and reportedly taking meetings with studios. He has also been signed by a Hollywood talent agency.

During the Q&A session, Rajamouli reacted to RRR being compared to the Mahabharata. He said that he grew up around his father and uncles discussing the arts with great passion, and always wanted to tell Indian stories but on a Hollywood scale. He cited the influence that films such as Gladiator and Braveheart have had on him, but said that what he has managed to do with RRR is a fraction of what a Mahabharata adaptation would need.

He said, “What I have done here is miniscule, an ant’s head of what the Mahabharata can be.” As the crowd roared, Rajamouli was asked if he’d like to attempt an adaptation of the epic. He said, “Yes, I would really love to do it. But the kind of imagery that I have in my head for the Mahabharata, I think I need more time, I need to learn more film craft to get it on the screen.”

In a conversation with Mint earlier this year, Rajamouli had confirmed that the Mahabharata is a ‘dream project’, but that he wants to get three or four films under his belt before he even attempts it. Meanwhile, other filmmakers have been trying to get versions of the Mahabharata off the ground for years.

While RRR was picked as India’s official selection in the Best International Feature category, it is still eligible for contention in every other category. Rajamouli, for instance, will compete for a Best Director nomination, while the film itself is aiming for a Best Picture nod.

