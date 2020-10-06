SS Rajamouli starts shooting RRR again with Ram Charan, Jr NTR

RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday announced the resumption of the shoot of his multi-crore period film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, popularly known as RRR. The filmmakers released a dramatic video, Rajamouli-style, to give a glimpse of how the cast and crew are adjusting to the “new normal” on the sets.

The video begins with crew members reopening the giant doors of the magnificent sets, which will bring back 1920s British India to life on the big screen. We then see the sprawling sets and props, which have been gathering dust for about six months now, being dusted and re-polished. Of course, temperature and oxygen levels of all crew members are being checked before letting them inside the sets. And the 6-feet distance between each other along with face masks seems to be the new norm.

The production of SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project RRR came to a grinding halt in March following the COVID-induced lockdown. During the lockdown, Rajamouli and his family also contracted the virus and made a full recovery without any major complications.

Earlier in August, Rajamouli said that he was waiting for his doctors to clear him for work.

Set in the backdrop of 1920s British India, RRR is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Even as the movie is inspired by historical figures, RRR is a work of fiction.

The movie also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody.

RRR is being made at an estimated budget of a whopping Rs 300 crore. The filmmakers originally had plans to release the film in cinemas on January 8, 2021. However, now the release date has been pushed to October 22, 2020.

