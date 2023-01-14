SS Rajamouli is starstruck after meeting ‘God’ Steven Spielberg, MM Keeravani can’t believe he liked Naatu Naatu

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli had a fan moment in the US recently as he met celebrated American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has directed films like Jaws, Jurassic Park, ET and the most recent, The Fabelmans. The two filmmakers met each other at a party hosted by Universal Pictures. Rajamouli, who is in the US for the awards campaign of RRR, shared a few photos of himself with Spielberg.

In the first photo, Rajamouli looks starstruck as he stands in front of Spielberg for maybe a short conversation. The next photo has him posing with the filmmaker along with the music composer MM Keeravani. Sharing the photo, Rajamouli wrote, “I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.” The same set of pictures were shared on the official Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment with the caption, “#SSRajamouli and #StevenSpielberg !! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

MM Keeravani was also elated to meet the celebrated filmmaker and hear him praise the song “Naatu Naatu”. He shared a picture from their meeting and wrote along with it, “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏.” He also told Spielberg that among all of his films, he loves Duel the most. “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️” Keeravani captioned his post.

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

As Rajamouli shared the photos, film director and writer, Siddharth P. Malhotra commented, “Sir you have inspired us and many to believe that if your work is honest and good with conviction- dreams do come true 🙌 god bless always.” Nirupama Kotru wrote, “Awesome. Love your expression in the first pic. Probably the moment #StevenSpielberg said -‘I enjoyed #NaatuNaatu’ 😊” Many fans of the filmmaker also hailed the photo. One of them wrote in the comments section, “Best director of the world and Best director of India in one frame 🔥🔥.” Another added, “SS meets SS ❤️❤️”.

The team of RRR is having several fan moments in the US. Recently, actor Jr NTR also shared how he felt like any other fan during the Golden Globes 2023 when he saw the actors whom he had seen only on the screen until now. Talking about his experience of attending the Golden Globes, he told Goldderby, “Everything about the Golden Globes was so amazing. I could see my favourite filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Salma Hayek. It was just so wonderful.”