After Dhurandhar’s success SS Rajamouli considers splitting Varanasi into two parts, says report; Priyanka Chopra reveals film spans 7200 BC to 2027

When SS Rajamouli crafted Baahubali as a two-part movie, with the first film ending on a cliffhanger and leaving much unsaid, many were skeptical about whether it would work. However, the Baahubali movies changed the landscape of Indian cinema, both for better and worse. While it gave filmmakers the confidence to dream big, it also ushered in a new wave where almost every big-ticket film is conceived as a multi-part, pan-India project. Unsurprisingly, many have backfired. Yet, the trend of franchise films continues unabated.

Meanwhile, it seems that Rajamouli, the man who launched this movement, is now set for another two-part film. According to a new report, his epic action-adventure Varanasi will be released in two parts. Much like what director Aditya Dhar did with his Dhurandhar movies, Rajamouli plans to split Varanasi into two to narrate the entire expansive tale without butchering it to fit theatrical standards.