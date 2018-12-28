Toggle Menu
SS Karthikeya’s wedding: Anushka Shetty, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna arrive in Jaipur

SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya is all set to marry Pooja Prasad. The wedding will, reportedly, take place on December 30 at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

SS Rajamouli son wedding Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Jr NTR, Ram Charan
Anushka Shetty, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and many others were spotted at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images)

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya is all set to tie the knot with Pooja Prasad in Jaipur. The wedding will, reportedly, take place on December 30 at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. The who’s who of Tollywood were clicked arriving for the wedding on Friday.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani and Rana Daggubati were spotted together at the Jaipur airport. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are starring in SS Rajamouli’s next film called RRR. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Nagarjuna too were clicked at the airport.

The fan pages earlier shared photos of SS Rajamouli and his family at the Jaipur airport. The groom-to-be SS Karthikeya was also seen along with his soon-to-be wife Pooja Prasad.

SS Karthikeya Pooja Prasad
SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad at Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images)
SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli at Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images)
Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani, Rana Daggubati
Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani and Rana Daggubati were clicked at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images)
Prabhas
Prabhas was all smiles at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images)
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty is also attending SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad’s wedding. (Photo: APH Images)
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty was clicked at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images)
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen was seen with her daughter at the airport. (Photo: APH Images)
Akkineni Nagarjuna
Akkineni Nagarjuna at the wedding venue. (Photo: APH Images)
Rana Daggubati posed for a click at the wedding venue. (Photo: APH Images)
Ram Charan and wife at SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding venue. (Photo: APH Images)

According to a report, Kartikeya and Pooja will get married as per south Indian rituals. The pre-wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet will take place on December 28 and 29, followed by the wedding on December 30.

Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad got engaged in November.

Pooja Prasad is a Carnatic singer and niece of Telugu star Jagapati Babu. SS Karthikeya, who has worked as a line producer and second unit director, is set to venture into film production with Aakashavani.

