SS Karthikeya’s wedding: Anushka Shetty, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna arrive in Jaipur

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya is all set to tie the knot with Pooja Prasad in Jaipur. The wedding will, reportedly, take place on December 30 at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. The who’s who of Tollywood were clicked arriving for the wedding on Friday.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani and Rana Daggubati were spotted together at the Jaipur airport. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are starring in SS Rajamouli’s next film called RRR. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Nagarjuna too were clicked at the airport.

The fan pages earlier shared photos of SS Rajamouli and his family at the Jaipur airport. The groom-to-be SS Karthikeya was also seen along with his soon-to-be wife Pooja Prasad.

According to a report, Kartikeya and Pooja will get married as per south Indian rituals. The pre-wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet will take place on December 28 and 29, followed by the wedding on December 30.

Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad got engaged in November.

Pooja Prasad is a Carnatic singer and niece of Telugu star Jagapati Babu. SS Karthikeya, who has worked as a line producer and second unit director, is set to venture into film production with Aakashavani.