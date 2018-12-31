Inside SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya’s wedding

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya tied the knot with Pooja Prasad on Sunday. The who’s who of the Telugu film industry including Baahubali actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty attended the big wedding in Jaipur.

Kartikeya and Pooja got married as per south Indian rituals at Jaipur’s Hotel Fairmont. The mehendi and sangeet took place on December 28 and 29, respectively.

We had earlier shared pre-wedding photos and also clicks of the stars arriving in Jaipur.

Now, photos from the wedding ceremony have emerged on fan pages.

See photos and videos from the wedding of SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya:

Kartikeya and Pooja got engaged in November this year. Pooja is a Carnatic singer and niece of Telugu star Jagapati Babu. SS Karthikeya, who has worked as a line producer and second unit director, is set to venture into film production with Aakashavani.

Congratulations SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad!