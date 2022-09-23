SS Rajamouli signs with American talent agency CAA

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently in the US promoting his latest movie RRR, has signed with American entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), reported Deadline on Thursday.

Rajamouli has signed with CAA after the massive success of Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR, which has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

RRR found a wider audience, including actors, filmmakers and film critics, in the US after its release on streaming platform Netflix. The popularity is such that it is now generating Oscar buzz. In fact, SS Rajamouli has been attending multiple screenings in America and addressing the audience as part of his efforts to boost the chances of RRR at 2023 Oscars.

During a Q&A session after the screening of RRR at the IFC Center in New York, Rajamouli revealed that he would very much appreciate winning an Oscar award, but it will not change the way how he narrates a story.

“Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film’s) unit and the country itself, but that’s not going to change the way I work. I constantly need to upgrade myself as a filmmaker. I have to update my tools of storytelling. That goes on the side. What I want to say and how I want to is not going to change,” the filmmaker said.

However, earlier this week, RRR’s Oscar hope in the Best International Feature Film category was dashed after Film Federation of India (FFI) picked Gujarati film Chhello Show as India’s 2023 Oscar entry. But the Telugu film’s Oscar campaign is far from over. Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti, who is running the campaign for RRR in the US, said that the movie will be campaigning for a spot in the Best Picture category. He added that it has a chance in the Best Original Song (“Naatu Naatu”) category along with director, screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing and a few other categories.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli will next helm a “globetrotting action-adventure film”, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.