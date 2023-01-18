scorecardresearch
SS Rajamouli says it’s a ‘dream to make film in Hollywood’: ‘Back in India, I’m the dictator…’

SS Rajamouli has been riding a wave of success in the West after RRR won a Golden Globe, and picked up two Critics Choice Awards.

RRR director SS Rajamouli has been enjoying major success in the West. Various American and British artistes have come forward to endorse the movie, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and to hail Rajamouli’s sheer imagination.

Recently, RRR even bagged a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for “Naatu Naatu” after edging out competitors such as Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Rajamouli has been attending screenings for RRR in the United States, and has been promoting the movie ahead of the upcoming Oscars.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, Rajamouli stated that he is excited to make a project in Hollywood: “I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood. I am no different. I’m open to experimentation.”

Also Read |RRR star NTR Jr comments on accent after getting trolled, says film was SS Rajamouli’s ‘plan of taking the West’

However, the usually confident filmmaker noted that while he has a certain authority and respect in India, were he to make a feature in the West, he would probably have to work alongside somebody else. “Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film. Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone,” he added. Rajamouli had previously said that he has always had an interest in the Prince of Persia video games, and would be interested in directing an adaptation.

Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also expressed an interest in working in Hollywood. Charan recently said in an interview with DP/30 that he has meetings lined up for February.

After a winning spree at the recently held Golden Globes, and the Critics Choice Awards (where RRR won in the categories of Best Song and Best Foreign Film), the team is now looking forward to the Academy Awards nominations, which will be announced next week.

