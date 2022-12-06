SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle, fans ask for a ‘re-release in India’

RRR’s success at international film circuits continues to ride high. After director SS Rajamouli bagged the best director at the New York Film Critics Circle, the film has now been honoured as the ‘Best International Picture’ by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. The group (AFCC) comprises 32 film critics for Atlanta-based publications committed to promoting film art and culture locally and nationally. The award was announced last night via a social media post.

Atlanta Film Critics Circle shared a poster of RRR featuring lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR while making the announcement. The caption read, “The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Best International Picture: RRR.”

The official Twitter handle of RRR quoted the tweet to thank the team, as it wrote, “Thank you so much @ATLFilmCritics 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RRRMovie.”

Fans were quick to respond to the post and even demanded the film be re-released in India. “Pls re release RRR in India also☺️☺️☺️,” wrote a fan, while another added, “#RRR Is pride of Indian cinema winning all awards ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.” Another social media user lamented RRR not being the choice for Oscars, as they wrote, “India must be regretting not choosing this as their pick to represent them this year.”

On Friday, SS Rajamouli bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. RRR’s Twitter handle shared the news of the filmmaker’s big win. “@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC Words can’t do justice to describe how happy and proud we are… Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie,” the tweet read. Rajamouli’s win surprised many as his competitors included Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood.

RRR has received a thunderous welcome in the foreign markets and this encouraged Variance Film to mount a massive campaign for Oscars for the film. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the film is competing to find a nomination spot in all the major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.

After earning more than Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office, the film emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in India and received rave reviews from Indian film critics. However, it was not selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.