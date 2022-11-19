SS Rajamouli’s RRR has Americans cheering at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest: ‘Best film of the past decade’. Watch

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is being celebrated all around the world. After getting a thunderous response in Japan, now RRR is receiving even more love in Los Angeles at the ongoing Beyond Fest. RRR was screened at American Cinematheque in LA on Friday night and was fully sold out.

The greatest marquee in the history of marquees. @RRRMovie and @ssrajamouli reign supreme. @am_cinematheque #RRR pic.twitter.com/tQBVNMFbK2

— Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) November 19, 2022

The hype around Rajamouli’s magnum opus is real as audiences around the world are pouring in their love for the film.

Tonight, we set LA ablaze once more with the best film of the past decade. @RRRMovie and the great @ssrajamouli join us, @am_cinematheque and @VarianceFilms at the Aero, 7PM. Dancing shoes are mandatory. #RRRMovie #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/WfYzu8CGZn — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) November 18, 2022

Rajamouli is now promoting the film all over the world as he has already started his Oscar campaign. The film will be in competition in all major categories at the Academy Awards.

The audiences who came in to watch RRR at American Cinematheque were seen whistling, hooting and dancing on RRR’s song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Los Angeles, you are an angel of RRR. 😇🙏🏻 We love you to the moon and back… ❤️ Audience reaction from the show which is happenig now at @am_cinematheque @beyondfest #RRRMovie

pic.twitter.com/iaNBsPSOfU — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) November 19, 2022

DVV Entertainment shared a video clip from the auditorium where RRR was being screened to thank the audiences for their roaring response to the film. Along with the video, the production house wrote, “Los Angeles, you are an angel of RRR. 😇🙏🏻 We love you to the moon and back… ❤️ Audience reaction from the show which is happening now at @am_cinematheque @beyondfest #RRRMovie.”

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been promoting their film all over the world with all their might. The trio started working on the film five years ago. The film turned out to be a raging success in India.