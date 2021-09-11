RRR postponed again: ‘Will release when world cinema markets are up and running’

For every cinema lover patiently waiting for the update on RRR film, we have some bad news. The wait for the magnum opus has become longer. And this time, we don’t even have a date. On Saturday, the makers of RRR announced that the Jr NTR and Ram Charan film is almost ready. However, they are taking a call to not release it this year. In fact, the makers shared that they “cannot announce a new date” as theatres are indefinitely closed across the globe.

“Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October ’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed,” a tweet from the makers read. “We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running,” they added.

The film was earlier scheduled for October 13 release as a Diwali treat for Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans. Earlier this year, the producers of RRR announced that Netflix and ZEE5 have acquired the streaming rights of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. The producers announced that post the theatrical release of RRR, the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5. Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR.

There were also rumours that the film will have direct OTT release, which was quashed by Pen Movies. “We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue,” read the full statement.

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The film also marks regional debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.