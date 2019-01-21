Toggle Menu
SS Rajamouli’s RRR second schedule beginshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/ss-rajamouli-rrr-movie-jr-ntr-ram-charan-second-schedule-photos-5548722/

SS Rajamouli’s RRR second schedule begins

According to sources, the team will film some crucial scenes in specially erected sets during the second schedule of RRR. Both Tarak and Charan will shoot for the sequences.

ss rajamouli rrr movie jr ntr and ram charan
RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Twitter)

The second schedule of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, kicked off on Monday.

Announcing the second schedule, RRR producers DVV Entertainments took to social media and wrote, “Back on the sets! The second schedule starts, today. #RRR @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ssrajamouli @dvvmovies @rrrmovie.”

Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar also revealed an interesting tidbit about the camera used to shoot RRR.

“One of the first films in India to be shot on Arri Alexa LF and Arri Signature Prime Lens. Starting our second schedule today,” Senthil Kumar wrote on Twitter.



While Jr NTR will be seen in a new look, Ram Charan will sport a deglamorous look in RRR. Details regarding the female leads are yet to be announced.

