SS Rajamouli: ‘RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film that comes from the south of India’

As part of RRR’s award campaign, SS Rajamouli recently attended a screening of the film at the Directors Guild of America. And a clip from Rajamouli’s interaction with journalists prior to the screening is now making the rounds of the internet. In the clip, the filmmaker is heard saying RRR is “not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from”.

While talking about songs and fight sequences in Indian movies, Rajamouli said, “RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move the story forward.”

Watch SS Rajamouli’s video:

He added, “At the end of the film, if you say I didn’t feel it like for three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker.”

See more photos of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR from the event:

Packed DGA audience for #RRRmovie with SS Rajamouli & NTR Jr. in person — and a convo moderated by thee @katiewalshstx! — but alas, no Ram Charan. That means their big U.S. reunion will happen at Monday’s highly anticipated, sold-out-in-98-seconds IMAX Chinese screening after all pic.twitter.com/zYak5RJwtO — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 8, 2023

RRR recently won the Best Original Song award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for its song “Naatu Naatu”. Some of the other nominees in the category were Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language film category but lost to Argentina 1985.