SS Rajamouli: RRR is a pan-India film

Director SS Rajamouli’s films have become synonymous with visual opulence. After scoring global fame with Baahubali films, Rajamouli is busy shooting RRR, starring Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR.

Rajamouli recently attended the prestigious Harvard India Conference 2019, where he shared his filmmaking wisdom and techniques with the audience. The moderator was keen to learn something about his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled RRR. The director, however, politely refused to entertain her curiosity. “RRR is a pan-India film because the nature of the story is like that,” he added. “Please don’t ask me any more questions about the movie.”

The second schedule of the movie is underway at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. According to reports, the filmmakers will shoot a massive action sequence with Ram Charan.

RRR is being made at an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

Rajamouli has worked with Jr NTR and Ram Charan previously. In fact, Rajamouli and Jr NTR began their career in the Telugu film industry together with Student No. 1 in 2001. Some of Jr NTR’s memorable films have been helmed by the Baahubali creator.

Rajamouli gave a major break to Ram Charan with Magadheera in 2009.