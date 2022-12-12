scorecardresearch
Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR bags nomination in Best Picture – Non-English Language category

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in the Best Picture-Non English category for Golden Globes 2023.

RRR movieJr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from RRR.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR on Monday grabbed a spot on the prestigious 2023 Golden Globes nominations list. It has been nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and is competing with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave.

Rajamouli’s RRR has been in the headlines ever since it hit theatres and its recent advent in the West, thanks to Netflix and screenings in the US, is just the cherry on the cake. The film has bagged various international awards including Rajamouli’s Best Director award by the New York Film Critics Circle. The film also bagged the Saturn award in the Best International Film category. The National Board of Review named RRR as one of its ten best films of the year. The magnum opus also bagged the second position in the Best Picture category at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022.

Talking about the success of RRR in the west, SS Rajamouli told Indiewire, “Obviously, I’m happy about it. I can’t pinpoint why it happened, but I would say a part of it is that Western audiences are not getting the full-blown action of Masala movies. Maybe Hollywood movies aren’t giving them enough of that. That’s what I gather when I look at the response. In any case, that really, really surprised me, and I’m really, really happy about it.”

RRR, released on March 24, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran among others. The film has grossed over Rs 1200 crore globally

