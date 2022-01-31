SS Rajamouli’s RRR gets a release date

The makers of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR on Monday announced the film will hit screens on March 25. After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic, the film was finally set to hit the screens on January 7 worldwide, just a week ahead of the Sankranti festival. However, the makers were forced to postpone the release owing to the onset of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, and subsequent restrictions imposed by various state governments across the country.

As the pandemic remained unpredictable, earlier the makers of RRR had announced they would release the film either on March 18 or on April 28.

SS Rajamouli and the main star cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ali Bhatt had spent a lot of time and money promoting RRR across the country. And now it seems the makers have to begin the promotions from square one.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored the blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

Set in the 1920s, RRR is made at an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore.

While Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.