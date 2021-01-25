SS Rajamouli’s RRR gets a release date

Director SS Rajamouli on Monday announced the release date of his upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). The film, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson, is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2021.

Ram Charan took to Twitter to make the release date announcement. The actor tweeted, “Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you’ve never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021 👊🏼 #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR #RRRMovie.”

RRR producer DVV Danayya said in a statement, “We have come to the end of RRR’s shooting schedule and are very excited to bring this film to the audiences. We are happy to celebrate a massive festival like Dussehra with the audience in the theatres.”

RRR was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the filmmakers to push the release date. And then, the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.

Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year. And SS Rajamouli is currently busy shooting the climax action portion of the movie.

RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). Rajamouli and his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad have reimagined the formative years of these leaders by taking advantage of the fact that there are no records as to what happened in their lives while they were away from their homeland.