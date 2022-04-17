RRR’s Hindi version crosses Rs 250 crore mark in India, continues to be a box office behemoth

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is continuing its dream run at the box office even as it is now in its fourth week. The film’s Hindi version has now crossed the coveted Rs 250 crore mark in India on day 23.

It has earned Rs 250.09 crore until now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#RRR hits ₹ 250 cr mark on Day 23… Biz on [fourth] Sun [today] should be healthy as well… [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 250.09 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, the film proved to be bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

RRR brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars — Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris are also part of the cast.

Positive reviews no doubt helped the film become such a box office behemoth, and its rein is unlikely to end anytime soon. It has braved new releases and stood firm.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp. It is also, needless to say, deafeningly loud. But given that the film compelled me to stay with it, and granted me much fun while at it, I was happy, for once, to sacrifice my ears temporarily.”