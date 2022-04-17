scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Must Read

RRR’s Hindi version crosses Rs 250 crore mark in India, continues to be a box office behemoth

SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) has now crossed the coveted Rs 250 crore mark in India on day 23. The film has earned Rs 250.09 crore until now.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2022 4:40:13 pm
RRR, SS Rajamouli, rrr box officeSS Rajamouli's RRR is unstoppable even in its fourth week.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is continuing its dream run at the box office even as it is now in its fourth week. The film’s Hindi version has now crossed the coveted Rs 250 crore mark in India on day 23.

It has earned Rs 250.09 crore until now.

Also Read |As RRR becomes Rs 1000 cr behemoth, director SS Rajamouli decodes success formula: ‘Baahubali 2 and RRR have shown…’

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#RRR hits ₹ 250 cr mark on Day 23… Biz on [fourth] Sun [today] should be healthy as well… [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 250.09 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, the film proved to be bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

RRR brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars — Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris are also part of the cast.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Positive reviews no doubt helped the film become such a box office behemoth, and its rein is unlikely to end anytime soon. It has braved new releases and stood firm.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp. It is also, needless to say, deafeningly loud. But given that the film compelled me to stay with it, and granted me much fun while at it, I was happy, for once, to sacrifice my ears temporarily.”

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement