SS Rajamouli’s RRR cost Rs 336 crore excluding salaries of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli seems to have outdone himself in terms of scale with his upcoming movie RRR. The budget of this movie exceeded that of his last feature, Baahubali: The Conclusion, by at least Rs 100 crore.

“We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices,” Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani told the media.

The cast of RRR includes some of the most expensive talents of Indian cinema, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others. And we can safely assume that the full budget of the movie is likely to be upwards of Rs 400 crore, including the salaries of the cast and crew.

The government has now issued an order allowing theatres to charge an additional Rs 75 per ticket. This comes as much-needed relief for a potentially front-loaded movie like RRR, whose collections in the first three days is crucial for its box office success.

It’s worth noting that films such as Pushpa: The Rise, Akhanda, Bheemla Nayak struggled to make a profit at the box office in Andhra Pradesh despite running to packed houses, owing to the cap on ticket prices. After months of negotiation, the government recently revised the ticket prices, much to the relief of the Telugu film industry.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. RRR is due in cinemas on March 25.