scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli opens up about using Netaji’s portrait in RRR’s closing song: ‘If I were to replace his portrait with Mahatma Gandhi…’

SS Rajamouli opened up as to why he chose certain revolutionaries' portraits in RRR's closing number.

rrr closing songNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait appears in RRR's closing song.
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli opens up about using Netaji’s portrait in RRR’s closing song: ‘If I were to replace his portrait with Mahatma Gandhi…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SS Rajamouli’s RRR had a closing dance number which featured key figures from the Indian freedom struggle like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh. In a recent chat with The New Yorker, the director was asked why revolutionaries like Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar were not included here as it was interpreted as a “deliberate avoidance of nonviolent revolutionaries.” The director said that he chose the historic figures whose “stories touched me, made me cry, or made my heart swell with pride.”

He insisted that “could also only highlight eight people in that musical number.” “I would need room for eighty in order to put all the figures that I respect in the movie. Still, I respect all of the revolutionaries that I chose, and, if I didn’t put Gandhiji’s portrait there, it doesn’t mean I disrespect him. I have huge respect for Gandhiji, no doubt about that,” he said.

Watch Etthara Jenda here:

Rajamouli asked if naysayers would still be raising the question of disrespect if he had replaced Netaji’s portrait with Gandhi. He questioned, “My question is: If I were to replace Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s portrait with Gandhiji’s, would all these people ever question me, saying that I disrespected Subhas Chandra Bose by not portraying him there?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Also Read |The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are solid, but Hotstar sabotages its own show by demanding an early check-out

Rajamouli’s film has scored one nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards. The film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. The song has already won at the Golden Globes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 12:30 IST
Next Story

Maha Shivratri 2023: Date, Puja Timings, History, Importance and Significance

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close