SS Rajamouli ropes in Samuthirakani for RRR?

According to sources, Rajamouli and Samuthirakani met to discuss the project, after which the actor instantly gave his nod. If sources are to be believed, Samuthirakani will soon join the team of RRR.

It seems Tamil actor-director Samuthirakani has been roped in to play a crucial role in RRR. (Source: Samuthirakani/Instagram)

SS Rajamouli and his team are currently busy with the second schedule of RRR in Hyderabad. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has been making headlines ever since the project was announced. Now, it seems Tamil actor-director Samuthirakani has been roped in to play a crucial role in the actioner.

On the other hand, the makers of RRR are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film’s female leads.

RRR is being produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner. The music of the film will be composed by MM Keeravani.

