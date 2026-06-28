SS Rajamouli reveals the shocking element at the core of Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has taken a short break from shooting his upcoming film Varanasi for a tour of Europe. On June 27, screenings of his blockbuster RRR were held as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. During a masterclass at the festival, Rajamouli spoke about Varanasi and confirmed that the project is being conceived as a standalone film rather than a franchise.

During the interaction at the event, SS Rajamouli revealed what people can expect from Varanasi. “You are going to experience the cold and ice of Antarctica. The gods of Ramayana, the natural disasters and fantastic elements. That’s the experience you are going to have, but at the core of all this is the emotions of father and son. All this makes Varanasi for you,” he said.