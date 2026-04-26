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The secret Mexican inspiration behind Baahubali’s kingdom revealed as SS Rajamouli teases Varanasi at CCXP Mexico
In a recorded message at Comic-Con Experience Mexico 2026, SS Rajamouli revealed that Baahubali's city center and throne room were inspired by Chichen Itza, while reflecting on how RRR and Naatu Naatu proved that Indian cinema can move the entire world.
Director SS Rajamouli did not travel to Mexico, but his words did find way to reach the audience over there. In a recorded video message played at Comic-Con Experience Mexico 2026’s Thunder Stage, the director of Baahubali and RRR addressed fans directly, touching on architecture, memory, and what it feels like to watch your work land thousands of miles from home.
The occasion was the “Varanasi to the World” panel, presented by producer SS Karthikeya. The session offered attendees exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from Varanasi, Rajamouli’s upcoming time-travel action film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
In his message, SS Rajamouli drew a direct line between Mexico and his own filmmaking history. “Civilisation and its architecture have always intrigued me. In fact, in my film Baahubali, the city center and the throne were inspired by the famous Chichen Itza pyramid,” he said, referring to the iconic pre-Columbian Maya site in the Yucatan Peninsula. The admission is a notable one, and relatively under-discussed: that one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated fictional kingdoms was partly designed with Mexican heritage in mind.
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He was candid about the limits of that inspiration. “I must confess that my knowledge of Mexican history, heritage, and culture is very minimal. I hope this experience will help me learn more about you wonderful people,” he said.
On RRR and it’s impact
The bulk of his message was about what RRR, released in 2022, taught him about the reach of Indian storytelling. “I have spent around 25 years making films, but nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realize that your story has crossed oceans, that people thousands of miles away are laughing, crying, and dancing to something that you created,” he said.
RRR became a genuine global phenomenon, picking up the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu” in 2023. Rajamouli referenced that moment specifically. “When I heard ‘Naatu Naatu’ being sung and danced to across the world, I thought, ‘Yes, this is the exact reason why I make films,'” he said. He described the film as proof that a story rooted in one country can resonate everywhere, saying it showed him that “a universal emotion is enough to reach every corner.”
Varanasi is described as a large-scale time-travel adventure combining mythology, history, and science fiction. The film is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.
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