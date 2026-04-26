The secret Mexican inspiration behind Baahubali’s kingdom revealed as SS Rajamouli teases Varanasi at CCXP Mexico

Director SS Rajamouli did not travel to Mexico, but his words did find way to reach the audience over there. In a recorded video message played at Comic-Con Experience Mexico 2026’s Thunder Stage, the director of Baahubali and RRR addressed fans directly, touching on architecture, memory, and what it feels like to watch your work land thousands of miles from home.

The occasion was the “Varanasi to the World” panel, presented by producer SS Karthikeya. The session offered attendees exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from Varanasi, Rajamouli’s upcoming time-travel action film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In his message, SS Rajamouli drew a direct line between Mexico and his own filmmaking history. “Civilisation and its architecture have always intrigued me. In fact, in my film Baahubali, the city center and the throne were inspired by the famous Chichen Itza pyramid,” he said, referring to the iconic pre-Columbian Maya site in the Yucatan Peninsula. The admission is a notable one, and relatively under-discussed: that one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated fictional kingdoms was partly designed with Mexican heritage in mind.