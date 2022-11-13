scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

SS Rajamouli reveals RRR sequel in works: ‘My father and I discussed it, he is working on it’

SS Rajamouli is currently putting his might behind RRR's Oscar campaign.

rrrSS Rajamouli's RRR emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. (Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

Rise, revolt and roar– as filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced that a sequel of his global blockbuster RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in development.

The filmmaker, who is currently putting his might behind RRR’s Oscar campaign, revealed that his screenwriter father Vijayendra Prasad is writing the sequel.

During a screening in Chicago, when asked if there would be an RRR 2, Rajamouli said, “I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story,” he added as the audience erupted in cheers and applause. Post RRR, however, Rajamouli is said to direct actor Mahesh Babu for a mega globe-trotting action adventure.

Earlier this year, during a special event to celebrate the film’s success, Jr NTR had said fans’ demand for a sequel to RRR is fair and asked Rajamouli to take the story ahead.

“I’m pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make ‘RRR 2’, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist, and I don’t know how but I said ‘RRR’ franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2,” the actor had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...Premium
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...
Also Read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR sets Japanese box office on fire, breaks records of previous Indian blockbusters but…

RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama (Charan) and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film became Rajamouli’s third consecutive pan-India blockbuster after the two-part Baahubali franchise.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 04:11:37 pm
Next Story

Climate disasters put plight of displaced in COP27 focus

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s demise: Know more about the late TV star
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement