SS Rajamouli reveals RRR sequel in works: ‘My father and I discussed it, he is working on it’

Rise, revolt and roar– as filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced that a sequel of his global blockbuster RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in development.

The filmmaker, who is currently putting his might behind RRR’s Oscar campaign, revealed that his screenwriter father Vijayendra Prasad is writing the sequel.

During a screening in Chicago, when asked if there would be an RRR 2, Rajamouli said, “I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story,” he added as the audience erupted in cheers and applause. Post RRR, however, Rajamouli is said to direct actor Mahesh Babu for a mega globe-trotting action adventure.

SSR when asked about RRR2 😊 SSR – I cant reveal anything about it now. My father is working on #RRR2 story 🔥@AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/mBHsXkFGIV — ℝ𝕠𝕙𝕚𝕥 🏹 ℝℂ 🏇 (@im_RCult) November 13, 2022

Earlier this year, during a special event to celebrate the film’s success, Jr NTR had said fans’ demand for a sequel to RRR is fair and asked Rajamouli to take the story ahead.

“I’m pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make ‘RRR 2’, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist, and I don’t know how but I said ‘RRR’ franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2,” the actor had said.

RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama (Charan) and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film became Rajamouli’s third consecutive pan-India blockbuster after the two-part Baahubali franchise.