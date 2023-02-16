scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli reveals how judges his films: ‘I visit theatres showing my films sometimes ten, thirty, forty, or even a hundred times’

RRR director SS Rajamouli prefers watching his films in the theatre and observing how the audience is reacting to them.

SS rajamouliSS Rajamouli clicked at the Golden Globes. (Photo: RRR/Instagram)
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli reveals how judges his films: ‘I visit theatres showing my films sometimes ten, thirty, forty, or even a hundred times’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema with the Baahubali franchise and RRR. He is known for making films that are high on emotion and action. Recently, Rajamouli talked about how he judges his films and makes sure he knows how his films are being perceived by the audience.

Rajamouli feels some people fail to express their views about a film in words when asked about them. So, he prefers watching his films in the theatre and observing how the audience is reacting to them. In an interview with The New Yorker, the filmmaker said, “For me, it is very important to understand how my audience members feel about my films. At the same time, I don’t think many people can really express how they like or dislike the movie. The moment you put them in a position to judge your film, they lose that perception.”

The filmmaker added that he sometimes re-watches his films 100 times. He said, “The best way for me to judge my own films is to go to the theatre, sit with the audience, and feel how they’re responding. I visit theatres showing my films sometimes ten, thirty, forty, or even a hundred times to get a sense of how the audience receives my films.”

Also read |SS Rajamouli says it’s a ‘dream to make film in Hollywood’: ‘Back in India, I’m the dictator…’

Rajamouli also shared that whatever stories he creates are influenced by the Indian epics, Mahabharata and Ramayana. The director read the epics as a kid but as he grew up, he started to see “the conflicts within the characters, and their motivating emotions.” He shared, “Anything that comes out of me is somehow influenced by these texts. Those texts are like oceans: every time I visit them, I find something new.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...

SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of RRR not just in India, but across the world. The film bagged a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for “Naatu Naatu” and now he is eyeing an Oscar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 22:01 IST
Next Story

UN recognised World Interfaith Harmony Week concludes in Ludhiana

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Swara Bhasker
First photos of newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad; actor shares glimpse from mehendi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close