SS Rajamouli retrospective: Maryada Ramanna – a star is born

In this retrospective series on SS Rajamouli’s career, we try to understand what makes him tick as a storyteller. We are hoping that this exercise will reveal certain recurring patterns, themes, tropes and cinematic elements which Rajamouli has perfected over the last 20 years to reach where he is today.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli seems to be at his witty best when he is free of the pressure to serve the fan base of the leading stars of his films. It puts the wind in Rajamouli’s sails, instead of anchoring down his imagination to bend, twist, and crush his vision to meet certain fan obligations. His film Eega is a glowing example of this fact. But, let’s keep the discussion about what could be termed a perfect film in Rajamouli’s career for our next edition. In this one, we will focus on the director’s 2010 comedy-drama Maryada Ramanna.

Maryada Ramanna stars Sunil in the lead role. The film saw Sunil’s maiden appearance as the protagonist. And it even launched his briefly-lived career as a leading man. Till this film, Sunil was limited to playing the hero’s comedy sidekick.

Maryada Ramanna dwells on the notorious reputation of Rayalaseema as one of the most violent places on earth. But, SS Rajamouli first shines the light on the flipside. Yes, the many characters in this film are vengeful, for whom it’s a no-brainer when it comes to the choice between their pride and human life. They will always pick their pride, even if it means passing on the torch of vengeance across generations. But, they are so likeable and generous to people with whom they don’t have a bone to pick.

In the film, which was inspired by Buster Keaton’s Our Hospitality, a family feud turns deadly. Two grown men end up killing each other. Following their death, the responsibility to carry forward the legacy of vengeance falls on the shoulders of their sons. While one family under the patriarch Ramineedu (Nagineedu) vows to continue the vengeful path, the other family under the control of a matriarch decides otherwise. The recently widowed mother leaves the village with her young son to ensure the vengeance that destroyed her husband won’t befall her son too.

Ramu (Sunil) grows up in Hyderabad under the care of his mother without the knowledge of losing his father to hatred. His mother has passed away, and he’s now struggling to make ends meet. Just in time, he finds out that there is an ancestral property in Rayalaseema. And if he could sell it, the money would solve all his problems. In the dark about his family’s history, Ramu goes to the village like a lamb to the slaughter

Ramu is under the illusion that his life is cursed and he’s the manifestation of bad luck. But, in the very first song, “Udyogam Oodipoyindi”, Rajamouli establishes how wrong he is. In the song, Ramu, lost in his own self-pity, causes a multi-vehicle collision. But, Ramu stands in the middle of the pile-up, unhurt. It is as if he’s guarded by an invisible angel that keeps all dangers at a 10-feet distance from him. This foreshadows all the actions that unfold later in the movie. The thrill of the film stems from how Rajamouli takes Ramu so close to the jaws of death, and pulls him back, just in time, to keep us glued to the edge of the seat.

The action comedy is light, irrelevant and highly entertaining. Free of the usual rush of Rajamouli films, the film finds pauses for its characters to reflect on their lives, adding more depth to their personalities.

When SS Rajamouli made this film, he was basking in the success of Magadheera, which became a sensational hit at the box office. Post the film’s success, all the top heroes of Telugu must have been eager to work with Rajamouli. What would he do next? A bigger film with an even bigger star than all the stars he worked with till Magadheera? That would have been conventional wisdom. While Rajamouli’s films fall well into the conventional framework of commercial movies, the man himself is a maverick. Maryada Ramanna was rather the beginning of Rajamouli ending his dependence on a highly-rated star cast to make his movies appealing. With this film, he rebranded himself as a filmmaker who needs no star to make a hit movie. This was the origin of a star director, who would sell more tickets than the stars in his movies. It’s worth remembering, neither Prabhas nor Ram Charan and Jr NTR could sell more than Rs 1000 crore worth of tickets on the strength of their stardom without the quality stamp of Rajamouli on their films.