SS Rajamouli on resuming RRR shoot: Waiting for green signal from doctors

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the sets of RRR.

After making a full recovery from coronavirus, director SS Rajamouli is all set to get back to work.

“I am waiting for the green signal from the doctors. Soon after I get their approval, I will resume the shooting within two or three weeks,” Rajamouli told TV9 Telugu.

He was shooting for his upcoming movie Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, popularly known as RRR, before the COVID pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

During the pandemic, SS Rajamouli launched the teaser introducing Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju. However, owing to the pandemic restrictions, he was not able to do the same for Tarak.

Rajamouli has promised that once he starts shooting, he will also cut the teaser for Jr NTR’s character. “I need 10 or 15 days to shoot and release Tarak’s first look,” he added.

RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920s British India. The movie is based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Even as the movie is inspired by historical figures, RRR is a work of fiction.

RRR also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt, British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the movie will open in cinemas on January 8, 2021.

