SS Rajamouli responds to Roar of RRR’s success: ‘As if we released the trailer itself’

Roar of RRR, the making video of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus Rise Roar Revolt, has received a thunderous response after it came out on Thursday. Film enthusiasts and fans have been complimenting the filmmakers and actors for the impression the clip has left.

The Baahubali director on Friday thanked people for making the first look at RRR a success. He wrote, “Thank you all for the wonderful reception for the Making Video of #RRRMovie.. It is almost like as if we released the trailer itself…”

“Lot of appreciation for me but actually I was occupied with shooting and post production. 2 months of hard work was put in by @ssk1122 and @vamsi2087 @trulypradeep of @WallsAndTrends. The accolades belong to them,” he added.

Besides the captivating and grand visuals, one of the major highlights of Roar of RRR was its rap music. While Achu Rajamani composed the tune, rapper BlaaZe lent his vocals to the song. The lyrics were by Aditya Iyengar. Thanking them, the director wrote, “Thank you @achurajamani, @rblaaze, @rockstaradityaz for the captivating music, rap and lines respectively.. @SrinivasGMovie for all the innovative angles to capture the making footage.”

Produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in the lead characters.

The movie is scheduled to be released on October 13.